See The Ultimate Classic Rock Show at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, July 14.

Make sure you dust off your air guitars for an evening of the very best classic rock anthems, made famous by music legends past and present.

This top tribute comes to the city centre venue soon and is not to be missed by music fans from across the area.

Let them take you on a rollercoaster journey of classic rock nostalgia, performing hit after hit, live, with stunning accuracy and high energy, all accompanied by an incredible light and projection show.

Get ready for more than two hours of classic rock anthems from artists including Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, Free, The Eagles and Jimi Hendrix, to name but a few.

Please note that this a seated-only performance for the audience.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.newtheateroyallincoln.co.uk

