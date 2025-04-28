Dutch soloist is star attraction at Louth Chamber Choir's spring concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some of the best traditional music England has ever produced is promised when the Louth Chamber Choir presents its annual spring concert next month.

‘A Feast Of English Music’ takes place at the choir’s headquarters, St James’s Church in Louth, on Sunday, May 18 at 7.30 pm.

In a highlight of the evening, the choir will be accompanied by accomplished, young Dutch baritone Nicolaas Beemster in a performance of ‘The Five Mystical Songs’ by English composer Vaughan Williams, with orchestral accompaniment from the Lincolnshire Chamber Players.

Beemster, who is currently a lay clerk in the choir at Southwell Minster in Nottinghamshire, has sung as a soloist throughout the UK and across Europe.

His musical career started in the choir at St Catherine’s Cathedral in Utrecht, Netherlands before he moved to England in 2015 to take up a bass position in Lincoln Cathedral’s choir.

During his time as a lay vicar, alongside the regular services, he featured in numerous recordings, TV and radio broadcasts and even enjoyed a role in a Sir Ridley Scott film.

In his solo appearances, Beemster has given recitals of music by Schubert and Vaughan Williams, and has appeared as a soloist in Carl Orff’s ‘Carmina Burana’, ‘Requiem’ by Gabriel Faure’, ‘The Requiem’ by Maurice Durufle, Bach’s ‘St John Passion’, B-minor mass and 'Magnificat’ and Stainer’s ‘The Crucifixion’.

Alongside his work as a musician, he works as a physiotherapist in a private practice at Lincoln. In his spare time, he enjoys cycling and playing football.

Frederic Goodwin, musical director for the Louth Chamber Choir, said: “Our spring concert will include some of the best music from England’s glorious musical tradition.

"Other highlights explore the music of English composers from the 17th century to the 20th century.

“The earliest composer featured is the great Orlando Gibbons, with our concert marking the 400th anniversary of his death in 1625.”

“Henry Purcell will also be represented by his tuneful anthem, ‘My Beloved Spake’, and also included is the lively ‘Te Deum in C major’ by the 20th century composer Benjamin Britten.

“The orchestra will play two works on their own – Purcell’s ‘Chacony’ and Edward Elgar’s ‘Serenade For Strings’. The choir will also sing part-songs by Hubert Parry, Vaughan Williams and Gerald Finzi.”

Admission to the concert is by programme, which costs £12.50 and can be bought from members of the choir or at the door on the night. Accompanied children can attend free of charge.

The full schedule can be found at www.spanglefish.com/louthchamberchoir