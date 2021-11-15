Dylan Moran fans in for comic treat at Lincoln Engine Shed

Lincoln Engine Shed, June 2, 2022.

We Got This is the brand new show from the BAFTA and Perrier-award winning comedian.It promises to be a joyously furious romp through the frustration and folly of modern day life.The unique comedian will take the audience through life’s many thought-provoking questions such as: how can it be you have spent a whole ten minutes staring at a banana? How to diagnose the mirror, reason with the mice and boil yogurt blindfolded… it promises to be a bizarre ride.Enjoy the fruits of hurtling cognitive decline and your neighbours’ sprawling ghastliness, absence of humanity and so, so much more.Moran has been called the Oscar Wilde of comedy, famous for his deadpan, clever and unusual lyricism, taking the audience through his bluntly honest comedic worldview.

Details: Go to www.engineshed.co.uk

Comic Dylan Moran

