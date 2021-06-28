Dynamic duo Anton and Giovanni are not to be missed at Baths Hall next summer

Anton and Giovanni - Him And Me.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, July 25, 2022.

Dance fans from across the area will be eagerly waiting for the visit next year of this pair of charmers on their rearranged tour.Much-loved Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice will join forces for their first ever touring show together, titled Him And Me.The Ballroom King and the two-time Guinness World Record holder will be joined by a world class cast of dancers and singers.Anton is one of the most experienced and popular professional dancers on the smash hit Saturday night BBC1 show. Over the years, his dance partners on the show have included Ann Widdicombe, Esther Rantzen, Judy Murray and Nancy Dell’ollio.Giovanni joined Strictly in 2015 and since then has won an army of fans for his performances alongside partners such as Debbie McGee, Laura Whitmore and Faye Tozer.

For more, you can see www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

