Dynamic duo Spiers and Boden all set for eagerly-awaited show at The Drill in Lincoln

Spiers & Boden bring their Fallow Ground album tour to the area on June 1. By the time John Spiers and Jon Boden had hung up their highly regarded hats as the Spiers & Boden duo in 2014, they had earned a place in the hearts of the folk audience that few could rival.Spiers & Boden first rocketed onto the music scene in 2001. John and Jon also founded and fronted the hugely successful folk big band Bellowhead, whose stellar career increasingly came to dominate their time.The title Fallow Ground is not only a reference to the duo’s choice to put Spiers & Boden to one side for a time, but also, to the huge impact the pandemic had on live music.The decision to return with an album in 2021 was made pre-pandemic and ended up being recorded between lockdowns. The result was an album bursting with ideas.