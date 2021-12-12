EastEnders favourite Cheryl Fergison hits the panto stage at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

See Cheryl Fergison heading the cast of Aladdin at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough (Photo credit: Lewis Alex Smith)

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, until January 2.

Ex-Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison brings her mischievous character Spirit of the Ring to West Lindsey’s very own panto.Many will know Cheryl as Heather Trott in Eastenders. Since leaving in 2012, she has been non-stop performing in musicals. The 56-year-old actress will be playing a newly-created character in this year’s panto.She said: “This for me is obviously a nice role, she’s the good genie. It’s fun, it’s a bit winky winky, a bit mischievous, and definitely on the children’s side.“Generally, my sort of mantra is giving people confidence, I think that’s how I want to play Spirit of The Ring. I want the character to show it doesn’t matter what you are, who you are, what you do, you can get through life and it’s going to be good.”

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details: See www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/Photo credit: Lewis Alex Smith

For more stories, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.