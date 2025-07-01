Egg-cellent entertainment at Vintage Day

The 28th annual Swaton Vintage Day was held on Sunday June 29, as usual combined with the World Egg-Throwing Championships.

The vintage country show is organised and run by locals to raise money for local, national and international good causes.

Over 2,000 people normally attend to view displays of over 250 vintage and classIc cars, tractors, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, stationary engines and other machines.

The 19th World Egg Throwing Championships were also held in the showground at Thorpe Latimer, between Swaton and Helpringham.

There were also refreshments, craft tent, trade stands and exhibitions, children's games and rides, First World War displays, a novelty dog show and live music.

Main ring events included a vehicle parade, dog show, egg throw and catch (two person teams), 10 person egg throwing relay, the World Egg Trebuchet Challenge the World Egg Throwing and Russian Egg Roulette Finals.

In the Russian Egg Roulette opponents smashed hard boiled eggs against their foreheads until the loser found the uncooked one!

There was also the World Target Throwing with Accuracy Challenge, with the target being volunteer fundraiser Joel Hicks, where entrants scored points for hits on various parts of Joel’s body.

1 . Egg throwing- Alex McDonough, Freja Munks, Jimmy Holland, Charlotte Cooke.jpg Egg throwers L-R Alex McDonough, Freja Munks, Jimmy Holland, and Charlotte Cooke. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

2 . Egg throwing- team 'world champions' on trebuchet 6 with Roman Hall age 4 from Kirton.jpg Team 'world champions' on trebuchet 6 with Roman Hall age 4 from Kirton. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

3 . Egg throwing_3.jpg A steward on the egg throwing. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON