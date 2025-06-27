Egg-cellent entertainment planned for Swaton Vintage Day

Are you brave enough to enter the Russian Egg Roulette?

Get ready for your annual dose of vintage vehicle displays paired with madcap egg-throwing antics.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28th annual Swaton Vintage Day will be held from 10am until 5pm on Sunday June 29, as usual combined with the World Egg-Throwing Championships.

The vintage country show is organised and run by locals to raise money for local, national and international good causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 2,000 people normally attend to view displays of over 250 vintage and classIc cars, tractors, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, stationary engines and other machines.

The 19th World Egg Throwing Championships will also be held in a section of the showground and in the main ring at Thorpe Latimer, on the B1394 between Swaton and Helpringham.

There will also be a tea tent and real ale bar by the 8 Sail Brewery, hog roast and other refreshments, craft tent, trade stands and exhibitions, children's games and rides.

Look out for a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast (subject to confirmation), First World War displays, a novelty dog show and live music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main ring events include a vehicle parade at 11am, dog show at 12noon, egg throw and catch (two person teams) at 2pm, 10 person egg throwing relay at 2.30pm, the World Egg Trebuchet Challenge at 3pm, the World Egg Throwing and Russian Egg Roulette Finals at 4pm.

In the egg-throwing championships side-ring you will find the preliminary of the egg throwing and Russian Egg Roulette (where opponents smash hard boiled eggs against their foreheads until the loser finds the uncooked one!)

There will also be the World Target Throwing with Accuracy Challenge, with the target, volunteer fundraiser Joel Hicks. This is the only pay to enter game and is priced at £2 for three eggs. entrants score points for hits on various parts of Joel’s body.

Admission to the vintage day is £7 for adults, £5 OAP’s, £4 school age children, £15 family ticket, free for under fives.