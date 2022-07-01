L-R Gabi Allenby 9 and Emmi Allenby 10 of Heckington

Egg throwing and classic vehicles at vintage day of entertainment

It was a fantastic return for the Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championship, held last week on Sunday June 26.

By Andy Hubbert
Friday, 1st July 2022, 3:47 pm
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 3:48 pm

Crowds turned out to marvel at the huge array of classic motorcycles, cars, lorries and farm machinery on show by entrants from far and wide after a two year break due to the pandemic.

There were trade stands, fun fair games, tug o’ war, live music, a dog show, plus a historic vehicle drive out the day before.

There was also the egg throwing championship, which for the final year was compered by Andy Dunlop, the zany president of the World Egg Throwing Federation, who will be passing on the role.

There was a Ukrainian family team entered and high drama in the Russian egg roulette, where 2019 champion Andy English cracked in the final against local rural crime officer Pc Martin Green.

Proceeds are shared among local charities.

Undefined: twitter

1. Molly Hilton loses her Egg Roulette battle

Molly Hilton loses her Egg Roulette battle

Photo: David Dawson

2. Paula Osborne, Andy Dunlop, Wes Greenwood

Paula Osborne, Andy Dunlop, Wes Greenwood

Photo: David Dawson

3. L-R Riley Brickwell 10, Harvey Brickwell 6, Lexi Sandall 14 Harper Sandall sitting on a 1965 Masy-Ferguson 35

L-R Riley Brickwell 10, Harvey Brickwell 6, Lexi Sandall 14 Harper Sandall sitting on a 1965 Masy-Ferguson 35

Photo: David Dawson

4. L-R Colin ewitt of Welby talking about his 1975 Suzuki T500 with Tery Dennis and Mick Burrill

L-R Colin ewitt of Welby talking about his 1975 Suzuki T500 with Tery Dennis and Mick Burrill

Photo: David Dawson

Next Page
Page 1 of 5