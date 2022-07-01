Egg throwing and classic vehicles at vintage day of entertainment

Crowds turned out to marvel at the huge array of classic motorcycles, cars, lorries and farm machinery on show by entrants from far and wide after a two year break due to the pandemic.

There were trade stands, fun fair games, tug o’ war, live music, a dog show, plus a historic vehicle drive out the day before.

There was also the egg throwing championship, which for the final year was compered by Andy Dunlop, the zany president of the World Egg Throwing Federation, who will be passing on the role.

There was a Ukrainian family team entered and high drama in the Russian egg roulette, where 2019 champion Andy English cracked in the final against local rural crime officer Pc Martin Green.

Proceeds are shared among local charities.

1. Molly Hilton loses her Egg Roulette battle Molly Hilton loses her Egg Roulette battle Photo: David Dawson

2. Paula Osborne, Andy Dunlop, Wes Greenwood Paula Osborne, Andy Dunlop, Wes Greenwood Photo: David Dawson

3. L-R Riley Brickwell 10, Harvey Brickwell 6, Lexi Sandall 14 Harper Sandall sitting on a 1965 Masy-Ferguson 35 L-R Riley Brickwell 10, Harvey Brickwell 6, Lexi Sandall 14 Harper Sandall sitting on a 1965 Masy-Ferguson 35 Photo: David Dawson

4. L-R Colin ewitt of Welby talking about his 1975 Suzuki T500 with Tery Dennis and Mick Burrill L-R Colin ewitt of Welby talking about his 1975 Suzuki T500 with Tery Dennis and Mick Burrill Photo: David Dawson