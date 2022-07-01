Egg throwing and classic vehicles at vintage day of entertainment

Crowds turned out to marvel at the huge array of classic motorcycles, cars, lorries and farm machinery on show by entrants from far and wide after a two year break due to the pandemic.
There were trade stands, fun fair games, tug o’ war, live music, a dog show, plus a historic vehicle drive out the day before.
There was also the egg throwing championship, which for the final year was compered by Andy Dunlop, the zany president of the World Egg Throwing Federation, who will be passing on the role.
There was a Ukrainian family team entered and high drama in the Russian egg roulette, where 2019 champion Andy English cracked in the final against local rural crime officer Pc Martin Green.
Proceeds are shared among local charities.