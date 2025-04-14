Eggstra special fun at Sleaford's Easter garden

A special Easter garden was opened in Sleaford’s Market Place where families could pick up a leaflet to embark on the Easter trail by finding all 10 town centre businesses and venues displaying the special window stickers shown, revealing the hidden word they spell out to claim their prize.

Children could join in creating Easter cards and crafting masks in the garden, as well as making use of the selfie spots for photographs.

There was free children’s face painting based at Waffle and Chill too.

Easter trail leaflets can still be picked up from Sleaford Library, during opening hours. Drop the completed trail leaflet back to the library by Monday, April 21 to be in with a chance of winning a Nintendo Switch in a prize draw open to all.

1 . Sleaford Easter Garden - Tyler Green.jpg Tyler Green decorates her Easter mask. Photo: John Aron Photo: John Aron

2 . Sleaford Easter Garden - Jack Osborne.jpg Jack Osborne on the Easter Trail. Photo: John Aron Photo: John Aron

3 . Sleaford Easter Garden - Ellie and Harley Spenceley.jpg Ellie and Harley Spenceley in the Easter Garden. Photo: John Aron Photo: John Aron

4 . Sleaford Easter Garden - Amelie Steadman.jpg Amelie Steadman gets her face painted. Photo: John Aron Photo: John Aron