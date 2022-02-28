Comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble is heading for venues in Lincolnshire

Lincoln Engine Shed, March 4/Scunthorpe Baths Hall, March 22.

Rising comedy star Ed Gamble is on his way to Lincolnshire for two performances as part of the tour for his new live show, Electric.After a sell-out tour of his house in 2020 (extended into 2021 due to popular demand), Ol’ Broken Pancreas is charged up and ready to flick the switch on another night of attention seeking.Ed Gamble is the co-host of the award-winning mega-hit podcast Off Menu with James Acaster, a Taskmaster champion, and has his own special Blood Sugar available worldwide on Amazon Prime.You will have seen and heard him on Mock the Week (BBC2), Live At the Apollo (BBC), The Russell Howard Hour (Sky), QI (BBC2), Would I Lie To You (BBC) and on Sunday mornings on Radio X alongside fellow comedian Matthew Crosby.

Details: For more on ticket availability for the gigs, you can go to www.engineshed.co.uk or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

