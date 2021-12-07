An electric gig in store with top comic Ed Gamble at Lincoln Engine Shed

Lincoln Engine Shed, March 4.

Comedy fans across Lincolnshire will be keen to check out this eagerly-awaited performance by the rising stand-up star, as part of his latest live show, Electric. After a sell-out tour of his house in 2020 (extended into 2021 due to popular demand), Ol’ Broken Pancreas is charged up and ready to flick the switch on another night of attention seeking when he hits the road again in 2022 to perform to audiences across the country.Co-host of the award-winning mega-hit podcast Off Menu with James Acaster, Taskmaster champion, Ed also has his own special Blood Sugar available worldwide on Amazon Prime.His many TV and radio appearances include Mock the Week (BBC2), Live At the Apollo (BBC), The Russell Howard Hour (Sky), QI (BBC2), Would I Lie To You (BBC) and Sunday mornings on Radio X alongside Matthew Crosby.

Details: For more, go to www.engineshed.co.uk

For more on entertainment news in the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.