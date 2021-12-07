Lincoln Engine Shed, March 4.
Comedy fans across Lincolnshire will be keen to check out this eagerly-awaited performance by the rising stand-up star, as part of his latest live show, Electric. After a sell-out tour of his house in 2020 (extended into 2021 due to popular demand), Ol’ Broken Pancreas is charged up and ready to flick the switch on another night of attention seeking when he hits the road again in 2022 to perform to audiences across the country.Co-host of the award-winning mega-hit podcast Off Menu with James Acaster, Taskmaster champion, Ed also has his own special Blood Sugar available worldwide on Amazon Prime.His many TV and radio appearances include Mock the Week (BBC2), Live At the Apollo (BBC), The Russell Howard Hour (Sky), QI (BBC2), Would I Lie To You (BBC) and Sunday mornings on Radio X alongside Matthew Crosby.
Details: For more, go to www.engineshed.co.uk