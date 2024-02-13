Ella to join James for Rasen Rocks music double
Ella Henderson will be joining James Arthur at Market Rasen Racecourse’s open air concert on August 17.
The multi-platinum selling, billion stream artist has collaborated with musical luminaries, including Ryan Tedder and Babyface, as well as superstar DJs such as Sigma, Kygo and David Guetta.
To date, she has achieved six UK Top 10s as a lead artist, the most recent being ‘React’ with Switch Disco, which received a ‘Song of the Year’ nomination at the 2024 BRIT awards.
Jack Pryor, general manager at Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Ella is the perfect artist to join the Rasen Rocks line up.
"With both her Lincolnshire roots and incredible catalogue of hits, she will light up the course and really get the party started ahead of James Arthur’s headline set. The combination of James Arthur and Ella Henderson makes Rasen Rocks a truly unmissable event.”
Rasen Rocks headliner James Arthur also has a huge reason to celebrate - his fifth studio album ‘Bitter Sweet Love’ reached the #1 spot in the UK album charts this month.
Tickets for James Arthur and Ella Henderson, which includes an evening of racing, are on sale now via thejockeyclublive.co.uk . Tickets start at £39.20, with a limited number of child tickets.
Approximate timings for the day are: gates open 3.30pm; first race 5.30pm; last race 8pm; Ella Henderson live on stage 8.40pm; James Arthur live on stage 9.30pm.