Blossoms have announced a gig for later this year at Lincoln's Engine Shed.

Blossoms

Lincoln Engine Shed, October 29.

Blossoms have revealed details of their headline UK and Ireland tour for October and November.The Stockport band will be embarking on an extensive 20-date run of shows.

They will be supported by Red Rum Club.Blossoms play their biggest headline gig to date at Wythenshawe Park, Manchester this Sunday, 25 August. For more information on the band’s live performances, visit their website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Blossoms said: “We’ve been waiting to announce this tour for a while! This album was recorded live so we can’t wait to play the new tunes and all your favourites at these great venues in a couple of months.”

Since forming in 2013, Blossoms have enjoyed widespread success and acclaim. Their 2016 debut Blossoms topped the album charts and went on to earn the band BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations.

For more on ticket availability for the gig, you can go to www.engineshed.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.