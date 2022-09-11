Enjoy a blast from the past as Ultimate 70s Show comes to Trinity Arts Centre

The Ultimate 70s Show is coming to Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 1.

Dust off your lurex loons and platform shoes because the Seventies – the decade that fashion forget – are back in town.

The show will be recreating one of the ‘glammest’ periods in music as part of a UK tour.

Martin Metcalf, a former guitarist with legendary group Geordie, is one of the seven 70s rockers and session musicians who make up Ultimate 70s, whose brand of entertainment has been a huge hit in Britain and Europe.

Intent on recreating the era they love, they promise fans an authentic evening of 70s classic hits delivered just as you would have heard them back in their hey day.

The Ultimate 70s Show is a live tribute to the rock and pop idols of the 70s, featuring the music of Slade, T.Rex, The Sweet, David Bowie, Suzi Quatro, Alice Cooper, and Queen.

Details: For more, go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on/the-ultimate-70s-show/