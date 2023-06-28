Check out Music Masters again at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, November 4.

Get ready for a memorable musical blast from the past as Music Masters return to the area later in the year for another eagerly-awaited appearance in the region.

Enjoy an unforgettable night of magical music from the 50s and 60s in the company of Music Masters.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new Music Masters have emerged as arguably the hottest band on the current 50s and 60s scene.

The band has an ability to perfectly recreate the sound and atmosphere of that momentous period 50 to 60 years ago when music sent an exciting buzz around the country.

The musicians within Music Masters have a musical pedigree second to none and have been part of the successful UK acts, Dave Berry and The Cruisers, The Sheffields, Joe Cocker, Paintbox, and The Voices of P.G. Johnson, to name just a few.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for the gig, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

Advertisement

Advertisement