Enjoy a blast from the past with Showaddywaddy at New Theatre Royal Lincoln soon.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 9.

Come along to the city centre venue soon as the band with the unforgettable name celebrates its 50th anniversary with a string of UK touring dates, entertaining fans up and down the country.

Formed in Leicester back in 1973 from an amalgamation of several local bands, Showaddywaddy have gone on to sell more than 20 million records and regularly tour to all four corners of the globe.

Their 50th Anniversary shows will be dynamic and uplifting, featuring all of their greatest hits, many of which reached number one in the pop charts in various countries across Europe.

You can enjoy the likes of Under The Moon of Love, Three Steps to Heaven, Hey Rock & Roll, When, Blue Moon, Pretty Little Angel Eyes and many, many more.

Details: For more on tickets for the show, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk