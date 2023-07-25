Enjoy a blast from the past with live aces Voodoo Room at Trinity Arts Centre

Don't miss the latest gig at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough by Voodoo Room.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 7.

Back in the area for their latest eagerly-awaited gig, the Trinity Street venue will welcome top tribute band Voodoo Room as they pay musical homage to the illustrious back catalogues of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Cream.

Voodoo Room are a high energy power trio featuring some of the UK’s finest musicians, a classic three piece.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mighty, retro, rocking machine that is Voodoo Room has a mission: to deliver the all-time great Hendrix, Clapton and Cream numbers, with the true passion and energy worthy of these masterpieces.

With standing ovations the norm, don’t miss the opportunity to experience the thrill of this musical ride as it was back then. Experience the magic with Voodoo Room, coming soon to the Gainsborough venue.

Details: For more on the gig and how to get tickets to see Voodoo Room in action, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.