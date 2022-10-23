Enjoy a blast from the past with top performers Music Masters at Trinity Arts Centre

Check out Music Masters when they pop in to perform at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, November 26.

They’re back! Music Masters are returning to the area in late November to wow their fans with another evening of nostalgia and music.

Get ready for a real blast from the past as Musical Masters take you down Memory Lane for an unforgettable night of magical music from 50s and 60s.

The new Music Masters have emerged as arguably the hottest band on the 50s and 60s scene.

The band has an ability to perfectly recreate the sound and atmosphere of that momentous period 50 to 60 years ago when music sent such an exciting buzz around the country.

The musicians within Music Masters have a musical pedigree that is second to none. They have been part of the successful UK acts such as Dave Berry and The Cruisers, The Sheffields, Paintbox, and The Voices of P.G. Johnson, to name just a few.

Details: For more, go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on/music-masters/

