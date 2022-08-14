Enjoy a great blast from the past with Bootleg Shadows at Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 29.
Fancy seeing a top-quality tribute act offering you a memorable musical trip down Memory Lane?
Then look no further than the Bootleg Shadows, who will be performing at the Trinity Street-based venue later in the year.
The Bootleg Shadows will offer up a night of fantastic foot tapping classics. Join Geoff, Keith, Tony, Tim and Binks for a celebration of the ground-breaking music of The Shadows (and Cliff), with plenty of humour to make it a night out to remember.
Relive such fantastic hits as: Apache, Foot Tapper, FBI, Man of Mystery, Atlantis, Wonderful Land, Kon Tiki, Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, Let Me Be The One, Move It, plus many more.
For anyone who loves the sounds of the 60s, and enjoys a few laughs along the way, this show is one not to be missed.
Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets, you can go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on/the-bootleg-shadows/
