Enjoy a hit-packed blast from the past with The Bootleg Beatles

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, October 16.

A band as groundbreaking and legendary deserves a tribute band of the highest calibre.Fortunately for fans of the Fab Four, The Bootleg Beatles are supremely talented purveyor of John, Paul, George and Ringo’s glittering and hit packed back catalogue.The world’s premier Beatles band continues to draw critical acclaim with their flawless recreation of the greatest songbook of all time.Tracing the Fab Four’s journey through the swinging 60s, every tiny detail is forensically observed from their authentic period costumes and instruments, to their witty stage banter and “inflection perfect” vocals.This show is an absolute must for Beatlemaniacs of all ages.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets for what should be an eagerly-awaited evening of classic Beatles songs, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

