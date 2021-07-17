Enjoy a musical blast from the past with the Sensational 60s Experience

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe October 15.
This blast from the past is back for 2021 with a new, hit-packed line-up.Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years, experience some of the best music of the 1960s for yourself.Full of timeless classics, this is a must-see 60s show for 2021.The line-up this year is headed by Mike Pender (pictured), original voice of The Searchers. The show also features The Trems (all former members of The Tremeloes), Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich, The Fortunes, and The Dakotas.Between them, these acts can boast an array of hit songs that include Needles And Pins, When You Walk In The Room, Silence Is Golden, Bend It, You’ve Got Your Troubles and Little Children.Step back in time to an era when pop music was arguably at its very best.
Details: Go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk