Enjoy a real blast from the past with Music Masters at Trinity Arts Centre

Music Masters

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, May 13.

Music fans are in for a real treat at the Trinity Street-based venue when acclaimed live tribute act Music Masters pay a vist.

Enjoy an unforgettable night of magical music from 50s and 60s in the company of Music Masters.

Don't miss a concert by Music Masters when they return to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

The new Music Masters have emerged as arguably the hottest band on the 50s and 60s scene.

The band has an ability to so perfectly recreate the sound and atmosphere of that momentous period 50 to 60 years ago when music sent an exciting buzz around the country.

The musicians within Music Masters have a musical pedigree second to none and have been part of the successful UK bands, Dave Berry and The Cruisers, The Sheffields, Joe Cocker, Paintbox, and The Voices of P.G. Johnson, to name just a few.

For more information on how to book tickets for the show, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

