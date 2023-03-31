Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
10 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
12 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
12 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
13 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
14 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Enjoy a real blast from the past with Music Masters at Trinity Arts Centre

Music Masters

By Steve Eyley
Published 1st Apr 2023, 00:00 BST

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, May 13.

Music fans are in for a real treat at the Trinity Street-based venue when acclaimed live tribute act Music Masters pay a vist.

Enjoy an unforgettable night of magical music from 50s and 60s in the company of Music Masters.

Most Popular
    Don't miss a concert by Music Masters when they return to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.
    Don't miss a concert by Music Masters when they return to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.
    Don't miss a concert by Music Masters when they return to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

    The new Music Masters have emerged as arguably the hottest band on the 50s and 60s scene.

    The band has an ability to so perfectly recreate the sound and atmosphere of that momentous period 50 to 60 years ago when music sent an exciting buzz around the country.

    The musicians within Music Masters have a musical pedigree second to none and have been part of the successful UK bands, Dave Berry and The Cruisers, The Sheffields, Joe Cocker, Paintbox, and The Voices of P.G. Johnson, to name just a few.

    For more information on how to book tickets for the show, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Gainsborough