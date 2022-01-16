Lincoln Choral Society will be in action again soon.

Lincoln Cathedral, April 29, 7.30pm.

Lincoln Choral Society will return to concert action later this year.They will be joined by Lincolnshire Chamber Orchestra for a performance to be conducted by Mark Wilde in the glorious surroundings of Lincoln Cathedral.The concert will be an all-Elgar evening, celebrating the wonderful music of one of this country’s greatest composers.The works by Sir Edward Elgar that are to be performed are his Te Deum and Benedictus, The Music Makers, and Sea Pictures.Lincoln Choral Society has a connection with Elgar as he conducted the society in his own choral classic The Dream of Gerontius in 1910.The Music Makers is an intriguing choral work which sees Elgar include a number of musical quotations from his earlier compositions.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details: Tickets are £8-£20 from Lincoln Cathedral Shop on 01522 561644 or via www.lincolncathedral.com.

For more entertainment stories, you can click he re or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.