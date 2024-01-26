Enjoy best of country music at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre soon

Don't miss The Big Country Music Show at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre on February 9. (Photo credit: Fusco Media)

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, February 9.

The Trinity Street-based venue is the place to be when The Big Country Music Show rides into town.

From the award-winning band that brought you the hit touring production One Night in Dublin, the show has been wowing audiences all over the UK, receiving standing ovations and rave reviews.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 100 per cent live, seven-piece band with male and female vocalists, stunning harmonies, fiddle, pedal steel and banjo, expect a two-hour extravaganza of classic country music filled with hand-clapping, foot-stomping singalong classics from the likes of Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette and The Eagles.

The show features a ten-gallon hat full of great country and western hits.

Details: For more on tickets for the performance, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk