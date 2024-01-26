Enjoy best of country music at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre soon
Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, February 9.
The Trinity Street-based venue is the place to be when The Big Country Music Show rides into town.
From the award-winning band that brought you the hit touring production One Night in Dublin, the show has been wowing audiences all over the UK, receiving standing ovations and rave reviews.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A 100 per cent live, seven-piece band with male and female vocalists, stunning harmonies, fiddle, pedal steel and banjo, expect a two-hour extravaganza of classic country music filled with hand-clapping, foot-stomping singalong classics from the likes of Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette and The Eagles.
The show features a ten-gallon hat full of great country and western hits.
Details: For more on tickets for the performance, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk
For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.