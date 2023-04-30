Enjoy blast from the past when Music Masters hit stage at Gainsborough venue in May

Music Masters will be playing at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, May 13.

You can enjoy an unforgettable night of magical music from 50s and 60s in the company of Music Masters at the Trinity Street-based venue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A popular live act at venues up and down the country, the new Music Masters have emerged as arguably the hottest tribute band on the current 50s and 60s scene.

Most Popular

The band has an ability to so perfectly recreate the sound and atmosphere of that momentous period 50 to 60 years ago when a string of hits sent an exciting buzz among music fans across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The musicians within Music Masters have a musical pedigree second to none, and have been part of the successful UK acts such as Dave Berry and The Cruisers, The Sheffields, Joe Cocker, Paintbox, and The Voices of P.G. Johnson, to name just a few.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for this eagerly-awaited show at the venue, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk