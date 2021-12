Enjoy blast from the past with The Bootleg Beatles at Trinity Arts Centre

Check out the Bootleg Shadows at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre in early 2022.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, January 29.

Enjoy a trip down Memory Lane when this high-quality music show comes to the area.The Bootleg Beatles will deliver a real blast from the past when they bring their outstanding Shadows Tribute to the venue on Trinity Street for a night of fantastic foot tapping classics.Join Geoff, Keith, Tony, Tim and Binks for a celebration of the ground-breaking music of The Shadows (and Cliff), with plenty of humour to make it a night out to remember.Relive such fantastic hits as Apache, Foot Tapper, FBI, Man of Mystery, Atlantis, Wonderful Land, Kon Tiki, Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, Let Me Be The One, Move It, plus many more.For anyone who loves the sounds of the 60s, and enjoys a few laughs, this is not to be missed.You will be humming the tunes and doing the Shadows’ famous 'walk' long after you have left the venue.

Details: For more, see www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/

