Enjoy hit after hit as top tribute band The Illegal Eagles plays gig in the area

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 15.

Top tribute band The Illegal Eagles make a welcome return to Lincoln with a new production, promising more of their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanship.

It is now more than 50 years since the formation of the legendary West Coast Country rock band The Eagles in 1971.

This critically acclaimed show features the very best from The Eagles’ catalogue of classics including Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, New Kid In Town, Life In The Fast Lane and more.

The latest all-star line-up of the show features Tony Kiley (formerly from 80s sensation The Blow Monkeys) on drums, Trevor Newnham (Dr Hook) vocals and bass, Greg Webb vocals and guitars, Mike Baker vocals, guitars and keys and Garreth Hicklin vocals, guitars and keys.

Details: For more on the gig, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk