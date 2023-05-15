Enjoy hits galore when Magic Of Motown casts a spell at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

Check out the Magic Of Motown when it returns to the area for a hit-packed show.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, October 26.

Check out an evening packed full of classic hits later this year at the town centre venue.

Celebrating the sound of a generation, music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show steams into town.

Seen by more than a million people, the show is a big success story.

Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive experience.

Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more, are sensationally recreated by a talented cast and band.

This breath-taking concert spectacular takes you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs, including: Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave and many more.

This is a tribute show and is in no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

For more on how to get tickets, go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk