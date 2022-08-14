Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can expect hits galore when Lost In Music comes to Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, October 15.

Get ready to get Lost in Music as the new tribute stage show brings “one night at the disco” to Scunthorpe for a rescheduled show.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join Lost in Music as it recreates the magical seventies and takes audiences on a musical journey straight to the heart of disco.

Most Popular

Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

This show boasts a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals and is sure to have you dancing in the aisles. So, come dressed to impress as we celebrate the golden age of disco.

The feelgood show of the year features songs such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On the Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland and many, many more.

This is a tribute show and in no way affiliated with any original artists.

Details: S ee www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk