Enjoy hits galore with The Take That Experience

The Take That Experience will take to the stage at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 30.

As Take That celebrate more than 30 years as the UK's number one boy band, The Take That Experience mark over a decade together as their most popular and recognised tribute act.With acclaimed vocal performances, stunning replica costumes and iconic dance routines, The Take That Experience recreates the magic of Take That live on stage with their Greatest Hits Tour.With a record-breaking 12 number ones and 28 Top 40 hits, the Take That catalogue is more than enough to keep you coming Back For Good again and again.The Take That Experience pays tribute to Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, setting the scene for an electrifying night.This show features hit after hit from Take That’s career spanning three decades, from classic 90s hits to their most recent triumphs.

Details: For more on the show, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

