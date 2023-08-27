Don't miss Suede later this year when they perform at Lincoln's Engine Shed.

Lincoln Engine Shed, December 10.

Britpop survivors and British chart legends Suede are back on the road later this year.

The Autofiction tour has been extended due to huge demand and is expected to feature hits, classic tracks and songs from their new album.

With their new studio LP, Autofiction, Suede’s aim was to create an album capturing the unique power and energy that exists between the band and their audience at gigs.

This is a theme that has resonated since the day they announced the album, debuting the bold opening track She Still Leads Me On live on stage at a surprise performance in Brussels that was live streamed for fans.

This theme continued as Suede performed two secret shows under the guise of Crushed Kid - an idea that saw Suede taking the ‘back to basics’ nature of Autofiction to the extreme and playing live under a fake name.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.engineshed.co.uk