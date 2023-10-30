Enjoy night on the town when Bouncers hits stage at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, March 7 to 9.

Northern touring theatre company The John Godber Company will be bringing John Godber’s iconic northern play to the area in the spring after their smash hit 2023 tour.

Lucky Eric, Judd, Les and Ralph are the original men in black as they tell the tale of one night in a Yorkshire disco in the 80s in this outrageous parody of Saturday Night Fever.

You can see Bouncers when it is performed at New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

All the gang are out on the town: the boys, the girls, the cheesy DJ, the late-night kebab man, and the taxi home, all under the watchful eyes of the Bouncers.

John Godber explained: “We are delighted to be taking Bouncers back to the heyday of disco and the 1980s.

“Looking back, there was so much wrong with the decade but also so much to celebrate.“This new production dances a balance between what was great and what is cringeworthy now!”

Details: For more, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk