Enjoy One Night In Dublin when hit show comes to Lincoln venue

See The Wild Murphys when they come to New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln July 23.

After a hugely successful 2019-2020 UK tour, One Night In Dublin heads back out on the road in 2021, playing at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln later this summer.The multi-award-winning Irish band The Wild Murphys will be setting up ‘Murphy’s Pub’ in Lincoln, guaranteeing one glorious night of high-energy Irish music and more than a little bit of Irish craic.After more than a year in lockdown, we all need the chance to let loose and this year the craic is coming to you - embrace the Emerald Isle with the Wild Murphys as they play a two-hour show, featuring favourites from The Pogues, The Dubliners, The Fureys, Flogging Molly and a whole host of Irish artists.The eight-piece band will be putting their lively spin on Irish classics including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, and Whiskey in the Jar, as well as some brand new material.

For more on the show, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

