Enjoy some cool sounds from top live act Red Hot Chilli Pipers at The Drill in Lincoln

The Drill, Lincoln, May 5.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers are celebrating more than years as the most famous bagpipe band in the world, ever.
There has never been anything quite like The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, from their formation in 2002 and a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 with the Darkness to opening the main stage in their own right in 2014.
Their lives shows always offer bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show that carries its own health warning.
The band’s achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems which they proudly call “Bagrock”.
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are a genuinely unique experience.
They have built up an army of fans all round the country who can’t get enough of them so why not come along and see what all the fuss is about?
Details: For more, go to www.lincolndrill.co.uk
