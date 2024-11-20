Check out Neil Sands and co in their latest live show Christmas Memories.

​Neil Sands – Christmas Memories

​Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, December 4.

​Neil Sands and his wonderful cast are back with the new 2024 production of their hit show. Make sure you book your tickets to see a spectacular spirit lifting, heartwarming, afternoon of festive nostalgia.

Join them for a dazzling sleigh ride of yuletide memories, filled with more than 60 of your all-time favourite Christmas songs that will have you singing along, bringing back wonderful memories of Christmases past.

Described as “like a sparkly Christmas card come to life”, with its shimmering stage set, stunning costumes, beautiful Christmas trees and even falling snow, this is the perfect pre-Christmas treat, warming your heart on the coldest winter’s day, taking us all back to a time when Christmas was “the most wonderful time of the year”.

Details: For ticket information, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

