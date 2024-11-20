Enjoy some festive memories in Gainsborough with Neil Sands and co
Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, December 4.
Neil Sands and his wonderful cast are back with the new 2024 production of their hit show. Make sure you book your tickets to see a spectacular spirit lifting, heartwarming, afternoon of festive nostalgia.
Join them for a dazzling sleigh ride of yuletide memories, filled with more than 60 of your all-time favourite Christmas songs that will have you singing along, bringing back wonderful memories of Christmases past.
Described as “like a sparkly Christmas card come to life”, with its shimmering stage set, stunning costumes, beautiful Christmas trees and even falling snow, this is the perfect pre-Christmas treat, warming your heart on the coldest winter’s day, taking us all back to a time when Christmas was “the most wonderful time of the year”.
Details: For ticket information, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk
