Enjoy some global summer sounds at the 16th Gate To Southwell Festival later this month

This summer’s 16th Gate To Southwell Festival, running from June 29 to July 2, looks certain to be the most international, entertaining and musically diverse event yet.

Seth Lakeman and The Kris Drever Band are among the latest headline acts added to the highly-anticipated long weekend folk, roots, World, and acoustic gathering at the beautiful Nottinghamshire location of Kirklington Lakes.

Mercury Prize-nominated and BBC Folk award-winning singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lakeman, and Drever (one of Scotland’s finest performers) will join more than 50 other folk, roots, acoustic, World and Americana acts, performing across four stages.

Seth Lakeman’s celebrated album Kitty Jay catapulted him to the forefront of the new British folk movement and its successor Freedom Fields became the first of his six UK Top 40 albums.

The West Country roots star recently released Make Your Mark and will perform on Sunday night with Benji Fitzpatrick (Bellowhead, Faustus) and Devon singer-songwriter Alex Hart.

Meanwhile, also on Sunday evening, The Kris Drever Band play their only English festival at GTSF. Kris is one of the finest contemporary Scottish musicians and songwriters, best known for his work with Lau alongside Martin Green and Aidan O’Rourke and his recent collaboration with Karine Polwart on a cover of Nick Drake’s ‘Northern Sky’.

Kris will perform with Louis Abbott from Admiral Fallow, double bassist Euan Burton and jazz singer Rachel Lightbody.

As well as the Blues Night on Thursday, June 29, there will be a new format on the Folk Stage with an evening of music hosted by Kip and Dave from Winter Wilson and Ali Russell.

It will start with a folk show featuring artists such as Lauren South in “floor spots” and later will develop into “The Big Sing” with sing-a-rounds and shanties with The Caisterways, Higgs Bosun and others.

As always, there will be plenty of opportunities to get dancing at this year’s Gate To Southwell Festival. Friday night’s ceilidh will be led by one of the most exciting dance bands on the festival folk circuit, Lasair.

Meanwhile Saturday night will welcome high quality performers Juniper, the six-piece who memorably hosted an accessible ceilidh in Birmingham for the Commonwealth festival.

For those with the energy and stamina, there will even be a special Sunday morning dance set from a very untraditional ‘prog folk’ band, Bonfire Radicals, who deliver global grooves, instrumental fireworks and rich vocal harmonies.

This year, GTSF will also welcome side events such as Mortimer’s Morris from Nottingham, Poacher Morris from Lincoln, Rattlejag from Retford, Witchmen from Northants and Whip The Cat Rapper & Clog, also from Nottingham.

Regarded as one of the best family-friendly gatherings in the festival calendar, the 16th GTSF will also showcase an outstanding line-up of family entertainers including comedy jugglers Dan The Hat and Nutty Noah.

As usual, there will be great camping and glamping, ceilidhs and music workshops, spoken word and top comedy (David Eagle and Jonny Awsum), pub gigs, camp fire, craft stalls hosted by an eclectic mix of traders, top-quality cask beers and ciders, and great food.

You can look forward to free parking and a regular festival shuttle bus to and from Southwell and the festival site.

Weekend and day tickets for the festival are now available from gtsf.uk