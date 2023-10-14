Register
Enjoy songs from the shows in Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society's concerts

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society
By Steve Eyley
Published 15th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
Various venues during October.

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society members are back in action with their exciting project Musical Magic.

This is GMTS’s annual concert series, which will include some memorable songs from your favourite shows including Grease, Moulin Rouge, Fiddler on the Roof, Miss Saigon and much more.

See members of Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society in action soon in their latest concerts.
    ​Get ready to be swept away in some Musical Magic with these eagerly-awaited concerts, featuring impressive solos, breathtaking duets and captivating chorus numbers which will showcase members’ stunning harmonies.

    ​The remaining shows in the series will be at St Peter & St Paul’s Church in Gringley on the Hill on Friday, October 20, and St. Paul's Church, Morton, Gainsborough on Saturday, October 21.

    Details: All shows begin at 7pm with tickets £7 each, available to buy at the door (cash only), with refreshments served at the interval.

