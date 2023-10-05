Enjoy sounds of Sinatra in top tribute show at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Shelton has an acclaimed international career spanning theatre, music, TV and movies. He has performed Sinatra: RAW, wearing Sinatra’s personal tuxedo, on stages across the globe to critical acclaim.He is also well known in the UK for his two-year stint playing the charming but dangerous Dr. Adam Forsythe in Emmerdale.In Sinatra: RAW audiences meet Sinatra as he prepares to retire for the first time in 1971. Regrets? He’s had a few.Sinatra gathers a few friends together in the Purple Room, Palm Springs, to sing a few songs around the piano, smoke a few cigarettes and reminisce.As the Jack Daniels goes down, the memories surface and he rails against the iniquities of Mafia allegations, a trail of broken love affairs, a life as the leader of the Rat Pack and a life in Hollywood littered with indiscretions.