Enjoy sounds of Sinatra in top tribute show at New Theatre Royal Lincoln
New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 16.
Award-winning actor and singer Richard Shelton is bringing his critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning show, Sinatra: RAW to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln soon.Fresh from an acclaimed residency at the Broadwater Theatre in Hollywood, where he won a prestigious Hollywood Fringe Award, Richard Shelton is taking Sinatra: RAW on a UK tour.
Shelton has an acclaimed international career spanning theatre, music, TV and movies. He has performed Sinatra: RAW, wearing Sinatra’s personal tuxedo, on stages across the globe to critical acclaim.He is also well known in the UK for his two-year stint playing the charming but dangerous Dr. Adam Forsythe in Emmerdale.In Sinatra: RAW audiences meet Sinatra as he prepares to retire for the first time in 1971. Regrets? He’s had a few.Sinatra gathers a few friends together in the Purple Room, Palm Springs, to sing a few songs around the piano, smoke a few cigarettes and reminisce.As the Jack Daniels goes down, the memories surface and he rails against the iniquities of Mafia allegations, a trail of broken love affairs, a life as the leader of the Rat Pack and a life in Hollywood littered with indiscretions.
For ticket availability, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
