Enjoy the best of British in Lincoln Castle gigs by James and The Human League

The Human League (Photo by Perou)

Manchester legends James – who gave the world such timeless anthems as Sit Down, Born of Frustration, She’s A Star and Come Home – will headline Live at Lincoln Castle on Saturday, June 14.

Joining them on the night will be rising indie stars The K’s and indie rock singer Tom A Smith. One of Britain’s most enduring success stories, James have sold more than 25 million records worldwide since forming in Manchester in the early 1980s, gaining both critical and commercial acclaim. Their unique craftsmanship, creativity and musical legacy has made them one of the most influential British bands of the last four decades and with 18 studio albums under their belt, James secured their first UK album Number 1 chart spot earlier this year with Yummy.

Their 40th anniversary in 2023 was celebrated with a tour of inspired orchestral reworkings of hits, B-sides and obscure favourites.

Meanwhile, the penultimate headliner for the Live at Lincoln Castle series will be synth pop pioneers The Human League on June 27.

The BRIT Award-winners will be joined on the night by support acts Tom Bailey from Thompson Twins, and Blancmange.

The Human League – led by Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley – have shaped the sound of electronic pop for more than four decades and continue to reach a new generation through the innovative sounds and songs they created in the 1980s. Their influence on both music and culture remains undeniable, with timeless anthems like Don't You Want Me, (Keep Feeling) Fascination, Love Action (I Believe in Love) and Mirror Man continuing to resonate with fans worldwide. With nine studio albums, including the multi-platinum DARE, The Human League has sold more than 25 million records worldwide. Their legacy is further solidified by numerous accolades, including a BRIT Award for Best British Breakthrough Act in 1982 and three Ivor Novello Award nominations.

The group has inspired new generations of artists, written some of the all-time classic pop songs, had Number 1 singles and albums across the world and yet, as they look to their fifth decade, they remain fiercely independent and true to their roots.

With a legacy approaching 50 years, fans can expect a night of timeless classics and the very best of 80s pop.

Thompson Twins' lead singer Tom Bailey is one of the support acts for The Human League's gig (Photo by James Cumpsty)

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Mark Harrison said: “James remain one of the UK’s best musical exports. As relevant and exciting today as they were when they first came to the fore in the 80s, I am very excited they will be heading to Live at Lincoln Castle in June.”

He added: “The Human League remain one of the most iconic and influential bands to emerge from the 80s. Their pioneering sound and timeless hits still captivate audiences today, just as they did when they first rose to fame. I am thrilled they will be headlining Live at Lincoln Castle. This promises to be an incredible night, packed with classics that have defined an era.”

For more on ticket availability for both of these gigs, you can see lincolncastle.com