Get ready for an evening of unashamedly old school singalong country classics at the Trinity Street-based venue early next month.From the band that brought you One Night In Dublin, this is one of the best classic country music productions in Europe and features an amazing band of musicians.Taking place on outstanding Wild West-themed staging, The Big Country Music Show is a two-hour spectacular of classic country music.It features live fiddle, male and female lead vocals, stunning harmonies and great showmanship.Covering songs by the likes of Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, Johnny Cash, John Denver, Alabama and many more, it’s guaranteed to send you out of the theatre with a smile on your face.