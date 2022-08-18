Enjoy the best of The Boss with leading tribute The Sound Of Springsteen

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don't miss a gig coming soon by top tribute act The Sound Of Springsteen

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, August 28.

Get ready to enjoy the best of the Boss as The Sound of Springsteen explores the illustrious back catalogue of one of the leading rock music figures of the past 50 years.

The Sound Of Springsteen is ready to take to the stage again, after two years of getting the show together.

A previous tour – prior to the Covid lockdowns – brought rave reviews from all over the UK so make sure you come along and see why it received so many plaudits.

With a passion for the work of The Boss, the eight-piece tribute band is ready to rock you with Bruce Springsteen's greatest hits and deep cuts.

With songs like Born In The USA, Glory Days, Streets of Philadelphia and many more, this is a night of passion for Springsteen fans across the area. Don’t miss it.

Details: For more on ticket availability for the show, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk