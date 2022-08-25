Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can catch up with The Coral at New Theatre Royal Lincoln soon (Photo credit: Kevin Power)

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 24.

It’s 20 years since The Coral released their critically acclaimed, self-titled, debut album. And, to celebrate their special anniversary, they’re taking to the road once more with a tour of just eight intimate shows, including at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coral’s eponymous debut album was described by NME as the funniest and most refreshing British debut in years when it was released in July 2002.

Most Popular

In addition, it was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize and a Brit Award.

In this evening of music and intimate conversation, singer and songwriter James Skelly and keyboardist Nick Power will share the story behind the creation of their breakthrough work, while playing a selection of acoustic songs from it.

In this 90-minute show, there will also be a chance for audience questions, and fans can get their hands on a signed boxed book that tells the story of their remarkable story.

Details: For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.ukPhoto by Kevin Power