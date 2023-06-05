Enjoy The McCartney Songbook when top tribute show visits Lincolnshire

The McCartney Songbook is coming to New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, June 22.

Celebrating the music of Sir Paul McCartney, The Beatles and Wings, this smash hit show comes from the producers of the popular productions That’ll Be The Day and Walk Right Back.

Get ready for the ultimate McCartney experience as The McCartney Songbook takes to the stage, recreating masterworks spanning more than six decades.

Starring Peter John Jackson (Let It Be, The Sessions At Abbey Road, That’ll Be The Day), this fantastic production takes you on a musical journey of Sir Paul’s career from the early beginnings with the Fab Four, the Wings days and his prolific solo career with tales of life on the road and flashbacks to life in Liverpool.

With authentic costume and instrumentation, complete with a fantastic live band, The McCartney Songbook features over 40 monster hits.