Enjoy this blast from the past with Music Masters at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Music Masters

You can see the Music Masters in action soon at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, November 26.

If you are a fan of the golden age of popular music, then you won’t want to miss this latest appearance at the Trinity Street-based venue by Music Masters.

You can enjoy an unforgettable night of magical music from 50s and 60s in the company of this highly acclaimed and experienced group of musicians.

The new Music Masters have emerged as arguably the hottest band on the 50s and 60s scene.

The band has an ability to so perfectly recreate the sound and atmosphere of that momentous period 50 to 60 years ago, when music sent an exciting buzz around the country.

The musicians within Music Masters have a musical pedigree that is second to none, and have been part of the successful UK bands Dave Berry and The Cruisers, The Sheffields, Paintbox, and The Voices of P.G. Johnson, to name just a few.

Details: For more, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

