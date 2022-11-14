Scunthorpe Baths Hall, November 26.

Scunthorpe and District Choral Society will be joined by Lincoln Choral Society to perform a concert called Childhood, including There Was a Child, by leading contemporary composer Jonathan Dove.

Commissioned to write a piece of music in memory of a teenager who drowned while snorkelling in Thailand, Jonathan Dove has turned a negative into a positive: There Was A Child is a joyous, vibrant and passionate celebration of childhood.

Most Popular

The 50-minute oratorio uses a sequence of poems by Keats,Wordsworth, Walt Whitman and others to trace a young life from childhood to early manhood.

Advertisement

Also featuring in the programme will be a selection of Dove’s Friday Afternoon pieces, Finz’is Dies Natalis and the world premiere of a new work by award-winning Scunthorpe-educated composer Charlotte Harding.

This will be entitled Trent and will explore the river and its influence on the people around it.Performing alongside the two choral societies and children’s choir will be the Lindsey Chamber Orchestra,

Adrian Partington will conduct the Dove, and Steve Fareham the Finzi.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

Advertisement