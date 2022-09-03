Enjoy weekend of film screenings at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre
Film screenings
Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, September 9, 10 and 11.
Film fans are in for a treat at the Trinity Street-based venue this coming weekend with more movie screenings taking place.
Based on Delia Owens’s critically-lauded page-turner, Where the Crawdads Sing (12A), can be seen on September 9, 10 and 11.
It centres on Kya, resourceful resident of a North Carolina marsh. We meet her as a child in the early ’50s, as she is abandoned by her parents and older siblings, and learns to survive .
Enter Chase Andrews, a quarterback who draws Kya into a tryst with promises of marriage that never materialise. After she ends their relationship, Chase is found dead and Kya is engulfed in a murder trial – and the evidence against her seems insurmountable.
Also showing (on September 10) is family film DC League Of Superpets (PG).
Details: For more on tickets for the screenings, you can go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on
