Enjoy weekend of film screenings at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoy some film screenings at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, September 9, 10 and 11.

Film fans are in for a treat at the Trinity Street-based venue this coming weekend with more movie screenings taking place.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on Delia Owens’s critically-lauded page-turner, Where the Crawdads Sing (12A), can be seen on September 9, 10 and 11.

Most Popular

It centres on Kya, resourceful resident of a North Carolina marsh. We meet her as a child in the early ’50s, as she is abandoned by her parents and older siblings, and learns to survive .

Enter Chase Andrews, a quarterback who draws Kya into a tryst with promises of marriage that never materialise. After she ends their relationship, Chase is found dead and Kya is engulfed in a murder trial – and the evidence against her seems insurmountable.

Also showing (on September 10) is family film DC League Of Superpets (PG).

Details: For more on tickets for the screenings, you can go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on