Enthusiasts steam in to club’s model railway show

The major event arranged by Sleaford Model Railway Club was staged in the main hall at St George’s Academy, with overspill in a second room and featured 14 layouts inspired by real and imaginary railways from different parts of the country, Australia and Poland.

There were layouts for younger visitors to try their hand at driving the trains and lots of traders selling everything the keen modeller might need.

Well known modeller Tony Wright was also on hand with his loco clinic to fix poorly running locomotives which could then be run on the club’s test track.

1 . NG34 Model Railway Society from Cranwell's layout, L-R Ian Hides, Gareth and Wyatt Evans, 7, and Shaun Gill. Photo: Andy Hubbert

2 . A layout of a station in western Poland by these two modellers from Doncaster, Maciej Kurkowiak and Alan Wardman watched by Julia Wing and Isaac Harrison of Sleaford. Photo: Andy Hubbert

3 . Sleaford and District Model Railway Society's model show.. Photo: Andy Hubbert

4 . L-R Dave Taylor and Shaun Robson of Nottingham's Model Rail Project Group and their layout 'Drabford'. Photo: Andy Hubbert