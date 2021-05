A Truckload of B.A.D. Ass will staged at the venue from 7pm. The show will be an outdoor event, with covered seating if necessary.

Tickets (adults only) are available from The Coach and Horses or any B.A.D. Ass (Billinghay Amateur Dramatic Association) member. Anyone who would like a meal prior to the show is asked to book with the venue on 01522 700651.