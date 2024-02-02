Sleaford and District Model Railway Club chairman Mark Bamford.

They will be holding an open day on Sunday, February 4, from 10am to 4pm at Ruskington Village Hall, Parkfield Road, Ruskington.

The club started out based in Osbournby Village Hall, but later relocated to Ruskington.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will feature a selection of the club’s layouts both complete and in progress plus visiting layouts from Boston and Market Deeping model railway clubs.

Most Popular

A trade and club sales stand will also be present.

Admission is £4 for adults, with accompanying children aged under 16 getting in for free.

All profits are in support of the project to install photo-voltaic panels on Ruskington Village Hall.

There is said to be ample parking on site with adjacent disabled spaces.