Event to mark ten years for model rail club
They will be holding an open day on Sunday, February 4, from 10am to 4pm at Ruskington Village Hall, Parkfield Road, Ruskington.
The club started out based in Osbournby Village Hall, but later relocated to Ruskington.
The event will feature a selection of the club’s layouts both complete and in progress plus visiting layouts from Boston and Market Deeping model railway clubs.
A trade and club sales stand will also be present.
Admission is £4 for adults, with accompanying children aged under 16 getting in for free.
All profits are in support of the project to install photo-voltaic panels on Ruskington Village Hall.
There is said to be ample parking on site with adjacent disabled spaces.
Refreshments will be available. More details from the club website: www.sleafordmrc.co.uk.